Kingdom Roundtable #23 - How We Subdue The Earth Now For Jesus!
Published 15 hours ago

From Cory:We are not sitting around waiting on Jesus to come save us again. We have already been given everything we need. We just need to learn how to work together and use what we have! Dr. Cindye has some great steps we can take at the local level.


Check out her podcast here: https://www.presenttruthmatters.com


Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book, podcast, and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

