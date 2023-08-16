Kingdom Roundtable #23 - How We Subdue The Earth Now For Jesus!

From Cory:We are not sitting around waiting on Jesus to come save us again. We have already been given everything we need. We just need to learn how to work together and use what we have! Dr. Cindye has some great steps we can take at the local level.
Check out her podcast here: https://www.presenttruthmatters.com
Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book, podcast, and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.