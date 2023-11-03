Create New Account
Al-Qassam fighters engaging Israeli tanks and infantry in the city of Beit Hanon in northern Gaza with RPG's
Published 17 hours ago

Al-Qassam also released video footage of its fighters engaging Israeli tanks and infantry in the city of Beit Hanon in northern Gaza with rocket-propelled grenades.

Source @South Front

rpgsal-qassam brigadesbeit hanonnorthern gazarocket-propelled grenades

