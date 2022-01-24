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HEALTHY ATHLETES ARE STILL INEXPLICABLY COLLAPSING from TheHighwire.com
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1802 views • January 24, 2022
SEE ANOTHER COMPILATION HERE!: "400 ATHLETES COLLAPSED AND DIED IN THE LAST 6 MONTHS" --> https://www.brighteon.com/2bc819ac-7cd3-4541-957f-db59e0cdba15
TheHighwire.com Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/healthy-athletes-are-still-inexplicably-collapsing/
Healthy athletes and youth are still facing mounting health issues, many cardiac related. The public is starting to notice this phenomenon, as more top athletes suffer sudden, catastrophic health issues.
POSTED: January 21, 2022
TheHighwire.com Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/healthy-athletes-are-still-inexplicably-collapsing/
Healthy athletes and youth are still facing mounting health issues, many cardiac related. The public is starting to notice this phenomenon, as more top athletes suffer sudden, catastrophic health issues.
POSTED: January 21, 2022
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