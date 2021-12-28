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Kas nutiko žemėje 7 Dalies 1 epizodas
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1160 views • December 28, 2021
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Video:
7 Dalies 1 epizodas https://t.me/KITOKSPASAULIS/4
7 Dalies 2 epizodas https://t.me/KITOKSPASAULIS/5
Jeigu mano darbas atrodo svarbus galite paremti, dėkui!
IBAN: LT91 3250 0412 3937 1503
PAYPAL:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=55JNMYKT5AM6Y
Rumble kanalas:
https://rumble.com/c/c-758747
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