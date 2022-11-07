A Warning From The Lord, Destruction Comes, Judgement Comes First To The House Of God - 11/8/22 BLOOD MOON UPDATE!!

Dream: A Warning From The Lord, Destruction Comes, Judgement On The House Of God - Susan on the teamhttps://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-a-warning-from-the-lord-destruction-comes-judgement-on-the-house-of-god-susan-on-the-team



Blood Moon Update/Sound Issue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY9Od2vck-w





Super Blood Moon/Time & Location. Full Tropical Update/Floridahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KehuTtDRtSE



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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)







(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB









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ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]