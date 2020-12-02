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Trump Represents the People, Part 2. By Amir Khan. A communist socialist point of view.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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76 views • December 02, 2020
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Pictured above: Amir Khan, is a deep thinker and caring writer for the global 99%, who has his finger on the zeitgeist, even when, as a communist-socialist, it takes him in directions he maybe thought would not happen.

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks:

Much more at, www.chinarising.puntopress.com

The China Trilogy: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
Keywords
trumpwhite housedemocratsfloridaconstitutionrepublicansmitch mcconnell2020devin nunescapitalismbidenbushvoter fraudwilliam barrelectionssilicon valleyglobal agendavote riggingneo-liberalismamir khan
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