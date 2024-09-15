© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇾🇪🇮🇱A ballistic missile from Yemen penetrated the Israeli missile defense system and landed east of Tel Aviv.
It is reported that she damaged a transport facility.
Iranian media reports that the missile covered two thousand kilometers in 15 minutes.
The Israeli army said it was investigating the missile interception.
