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Truckers Beware of a Pending False Flag: The Freedom Convoy Have Driven Justin Trudeau to Invoke the 1970 War Measures Act 2.0
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1180 views • February 14, 2022
Today on St. Valentine's Day here in Canada our new age dictatorial Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be invoking his Father's old 'War Measures Act' and will be using the now named 'Emergencies Act' to break-up the border blockade in Coutts, Southern Alberta and the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa. In this video I will break down what part of the Emergency Act Trudeau will be using to break and weaken the spirits of the protesters. Tyranny continues in Canada and the most recent poll shows that only 16% of Canadians approve of the way Trudeau has handled the Freedom Convoy and now he is doubling down (as the World is watching) as he implements his (adopted) Father's old War Measures Act. Trudeau, in my opinion, is well on his way to testifying before the Nuremberg 2.0 Trials for crimes against humanity.
Recommended video:
The Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Trudeau's Next Dilemma - The Police DO NOT Want to Remove the Truckers
https://rumble.com/vuuxu8-the-ottawa-freedom-convoy-trudeaus-next-dilemma-the-police-do-not-want-to-r.html
Episode 1,637 – Martial Law in Canada; AOC Flipping—MAGA Hispanics Whipping
War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/vuxg5t-episode-1637-martial-law-in-canada-aoc-flippingmaga-hispanics-whipping.html
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Recommended video:
The Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Trudeau's Next Dilemma - The Police DO NOT Want to Remove the Truckers
https://rumble.com/vuuxu8-the-ottawa-freedom-convoy-trudeaus-next-dilemma-the-police-do-not-want-to-r.html
Episode 1,637 – Martial Law in Canada; AOC Flipping—MAGA Hispanics Whipping
War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/vuxg5t-episode-1637-martial-law-in-canada-aoc-flippingmaga-hispanics-whipping.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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