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Dangers Ahead- Dr Carrie Madej discussing Covid Vaccine / Mark of the Beast
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366 views • August 26, 2021
Days of Noah = Corrupted Verson Of God's Creation= Marked as Satans Children. Doctor Carrie Madej discusses the covid vaccines and had to wipe away tears knowing what is unfolding. The ways to combat what is unfolding is surprisingly easy but takes faith in Jesus. Time is up so get our houses in order to go home with Jesus.
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