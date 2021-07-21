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63% OF THOSE WHO DIED OF DELTA VARIANT WERE VAXXED & 47% OF ALL NEW COVID-19 CASES ALSO VAXXED!!!
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441 views • July 21, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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The stats speak for themselves, if you want to “trust the science” (which is the most unscientific thing you can say) than you can’t ignore this! A new study shows that of those who died of the Delta variant in England, 63.4% of them had been vaccinated for Covid-19(84) and according to a symptoms tracking app in Britain, vaccinated people now make up 47% of all new Covid cases! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks at some of the latest numbers that seem to suggest that getting the vaccine is not only pointless but also the risks associated with it far outweigh the risks associated with Covid-19(84) which has a 99.97% recovery rate!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
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Sources:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1001358/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_18.pdf

https://theconversation.com/most-covid-deaths-in-england-now-are-in-the-vaccinated-heres-why-that-shouldnt-alarm-you-163671

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9790999/Symptom-tracking-app-claims-number-people-falling-ill-virus-day-FALLEN.html

https://news.yahoo.com/delta-variants-message-anti-vaxxers-095210881.html

https://mises.org/wire/sticks-not-carrots-vaccines-must-be-forced-says-indiana-university-health-chief

https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/m0275_2021

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Category News & Politics
Keywords
vaccinecanadadeathsmandatoryinjectionpfizerpress for truthcasesvariantpressfortruthkill shots
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