63% OF THOSE WHO DIED OF DELTA VARIANT WERE VAXXED & 47% OF ALL NEW COVID-19 CASES ALSO VAXXED!!!

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The stats speak for themselves, if you want to “trust the science” (which is the most unscientific thing you can say) than you can’t ignore this! A new study shows that of those who died of the Delta variant in England, 63.4% of them had been vaccinated for Covid-19(84) and according to a symptoms tracking app in Britain, vaccinated people now make up 47% of all new Covid cases! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks at some of the latest numbers that seem to suggest that getting the vaccine is not only pointless but also the risks associated with it far outweigh the risks associated with Covid-19(84) which has a 99.97% recovery rate!
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Sources:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1001358/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_18.pdf
https://theconversation.com/most-covid-deaths-in-england-now-are-in-the-vaccinated-heres-why-that-shouldnt-alarm-you-163671
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9790999/Symptom-tracking-app-claims-number-people-falling-ill-virus-day-FALLEN.html
https://news.yahoo.com/delta-variants-message-anti-vaxxers-095210881.html
https://mises.org/wire/sticks-not-carrots-vaccines-must-be-forced-says-indiana-university-health-chief
https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/m0275_2021
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Category News & Politics