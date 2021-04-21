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WORLD PREPARES FOR MASS CASUALTIES / DEATH FROM COVID-19 VACCINES - SELLING THEIR SOULS TO THE DEVIL
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137 views • April 21, 2021
WORLD PREPARES FOR MASS CASUALTIES / DEATH FROM COVID-19 VACCINES - SELLING THEIR SOULS TO THE DEVIL
Within 4 - 14 months after being vaccinated, tens of millions will suddenly be afflicted by what doctors and scientists are now saying will be a death or injury so horrific that it will be unimaginable to the human mind. Brain Aneurysms, Cancer, Heart Disease and other unheard of afflictions will suddenly sky rocket out of the blue. Hospitals will be overrun unlike today's hospitals which are totally empty even though the liars on Mainstream news tell you a different story and that's exactly what it is.....a made up story.
But of course, the criminals involved like Gates and Fauci will call it Covid-20 or Covid-21.
These CNN, Mainstream media watchers will experience what only the Mark of the Beast can do - remove your soul.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
Within 4 - 14 months after being vaccinated, tens of millions will suddenly be afflicted by what doctors and scientists are now saying will be a death or injury so horrific that it will be unimaginable to the human mind. Brain Aneurysms, Cancer, Heart Disease and other unheard of afflictions will suddenly sky rocket out of the blue. Hospitals will be overrun unlike today's hospitals which are totally empty even though the liars on Mainstream news tell you a different story and that's exactly what it is.....a made up story.
But of course, the criminals involved like Gates and Fauci will call it Covid-20 or Covid-21.
These CNN, Mainstream media watchers will experience what only the Mark of the Beast can do - remove your soul.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
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