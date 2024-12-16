The Minor Prophets, Hosea-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 15 2024

The Old Testament stands on 3 major pillars – the Law, the Writings, and the Prophets, something that is definitely defined by Jesus Himself in the New Testament. Genesis to Deuteronomy gives us the Law of Moses, the writings which is primarily Psalms and Proverbs, and the Prophets which start with Isaiah, the biggest one of them all, and ends with Malachi. The ‘big three’ or Major Prophets are Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekiel, and ‘the Twelve’, or the 12 Minor Prophets, start with Hosea and ends with Malachi. They are called ‘minor prophets’ because of the shortness of their books, but make no mistake, when it comes to the end times, they pack a major wallop! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.



