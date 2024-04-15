Try and Help Someone

Create New Account
Martus for Truth
Published 16 hours ago

No matter your own situation, the extreme likelihood is that there is someone around who needs help that you CAN provide.

Think about that, and stop paying so much attention to the waves in your own life. Look to Jesus instead of the waves—and find someone you CAN help.

#help, #waves, #Jesus

