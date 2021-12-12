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The Ancient Egyptian food you NEED to protect against spike protein damage
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161 views • December 12, 2021
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Nigella Sativa, also known as black cumin and black seed, is a medicinal, seed/oil bearing plant from Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It’s been in use for at least 4000 years, going back to ancient Egypt and Greece. In this video, we review its medicinal components nigellidine, thymoquinone, and others and how they help to block spike protein from gaining entry into cells as well as help to mitigate the cytokine storm that can occur with spike protein infection.
Source Links:
1) From here to eternity - the secret of Pharaohs: Therapeutic potential of black cumin seeds and beyond: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2583426/
2) Nigella sativa L. (Black Cumin): A Promising Natural Remedy for Wide Range of Illnesses: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6535880/
3) https://www.islamweb.net/en/article/157049/black-seed-nigella-sativa-a-cure-for-every-disease
4) Protective role of ACE2 and its downregulation in SARS-CoV-2 infection leading to Macrophage Activation Syndrome: Therapeutic implications: (ACE2 Image) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002432052030655X
5) COVID-19 and the cardiovascular system: implications for risk assessment, diagnosis, and treatment options: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32352535/
6) Nigellidine — A new indazole alkaloid from the seeds of Nigella sativa: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0040403995002104
7) Indazole-type alkaloids from the seeds of Nigella glandulifera: https://pubag.nal.usda.gov/catalog/870880
8) In silico Nigellidine (N. sativa) bind to viral spike/active-sites of ACE1/2, AT1/2 to prevent COVID-19 induced vaso-tumult/vascular-damage/comorbidity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33746069/
9) Active-site Molecular docking of Nigellidine to nucleocapsid/Nsp2/Nsp3/MPro of COVID-19 and to human IL1R and TNFR1/2 may stop viral-growth/cytokine-flood, and the drug source Nigella sativa (black cumin) seeds show potent antioxidant role in experimental rats: https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR158775
10) Novel Coronavirus-2019 (2019-nCoV): Perspectives of emergence, prophylaxis and predicted treatment approaches: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33824130/
11) The Revelation of Various Compounds Found in Nigella sativa L. (Black Cumin) and Their Possibility to Inhibit COVID‐19 Infection Based on the Molecular Docking and Physical Properties:
https://www.espublisher.com/uploads/article_pdf/es8d1127.pdf
12) Potential benefits of combination of Nigella sativa and Zn supplements to treat COVID-19: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32834942/
13) Thymoquinone: A Tie-Breaker in SARS-CoV2-Infected Cancer Patients?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33540625/
14) Acute and chronic toxicity of Nigella sativa fixed oil: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711304700847
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Nigella Sativa, also known as black cumin and black seed, is a medicinal, seed/oil bearing plant from Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It’s been in use for at least 4000 years, going back to ancient Egypt and Greece. In this video, we review its medicinal components nigellidine, thymoquinone, and others and how they help to block spike protein from gaining entry into cells as well as help to mitigate the cytokine storm that can occur with spike protein infection.
Source Links:
1) From here to eternity - the secret of Pharaohs: Therapeutic potential of black cumin seeds and beyond: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2583426/
2) Nigella sativa L. (Black Cumin): A Promising Natural Remedy for Wide Range of Illnesses: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6535880/
3) https://www.islamweb.net/en/article/157049/black-seed-nigella-sativa-a-cure-for-every-disease
4) Protective role of ACE2 and its downregulation in SARS-CoV-2 infection leading to Macrophage Activation Syndrome: Therapeutic implications: (ACE2 Image) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002432052030655X
5) COVID-19 and the cardiovascular system: implications for risk assessment, diagnosis, and treatment options: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32352535/
6) Nigellidine — A new indazole alkaloid from the seeds of Nigella sativa: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0040403995002104
7) Indazole-type alkaloids from the seeds of Nigella glandulifera: https://pubag.nal.usda.gov/catalog/870880
8) In silico Nigellidine (N. sativa) bind to viral spike/active-sites of ACE1/2, AT1/2 to prevent COVID-19 induced vaso-tumult/vascular-damage/comorbidity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33746069/
9) Active-site Molecular docking of Nigellidine to nucleocapsid/Nsp2/Nsp3/MPro of COVID-19 and to human IL1R and TNFR1/2 may stop viral-growth/cytokine-flood, and the drug source Nigella sativa (black cumin) seeds show potent antioxidant role in experimental rats: https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR158775
10) Novel Coronavirus-2019 (2019-nCoV): Perspectives of emergence, prophylaxis and predicted treatment approaches: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33824130/
11) The Revelation of Various Compounds Found in Nigella sativa L. (Black Cumin) and Their Possibility to Inhibit COVID‐19 Infection Based on the Molecular Docking and Physical Properties:
https://www.espublisher.com/uploads/article_pdf/es8d1127.pdf
12) Potential benefits of combination of Nigella sativa and Zn supplements to treat COVID-19: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32834942/
13) Thymoquinone: A Tie-Breaker in SARS-CoV2-Infected Cancer Patients?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33540625/
14) Acute and chronic toxicity of Nigella sativa fixed oil: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711304700847
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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