Pop star wrecked by “LYME DISEASE” diagnosis

Well, As These Two Incredible Years Come To An End And I Look Forward To The Future, I Wanted To Write Something From The Heart. It's Not An Easy Task To Try To Contextualize The Whirlwind Of Touring -- But I Will Try...

This Has Been The Most Fun, Emotional, Gratifying, Physically Demanding, And, At Times, Grueling Experience. I Have Been Doing This For 30+ Years (Which Feels Crazy To Say) -- And Have Given All That I Have To This. I Could Not Have Done It Without My Family, Friends, The Tn Kids, And All Of Your Support.

As Many Of You Know, I'm A Pretty Private Person. But As I'm Reflecting On The Tour And Festival Season, I Want To Tell You A Little Bit About What's Going On With Me.

Among Other Things, I've Been Battling Some Health Issues, And Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease -- Which I Don't Say So You Feel Bad For Me -- But To Shed Some Light On What I've Been Up Against Behind The Scenes. If You've Experienced This Disease Or Know Someone Who Has -- Then You're Aware. Living With This Can Be Relentlessly Debilitating, Both Mentally And Physically.

When I First Got The Diagnosis I Was Shocked For Sure. But, At Least I Could Understand Why I Would Be Onstage And In A Massive Amount Of Nerve Pain Or, Just Feeling Crazy Fatigue Or Sickness. I Was Faced With A Personal Decision: Stop Touring? Or Keep Going And Figure It Out? I Decided The Joy That Performing Brings Me Far Outweighs The Fleeting Stress My Body Was Feeling. I'm So Glad I Kept Going.

Not Only Did I Prove My Mental Tenacity To Myself But I Now Have So Many Special Moments With All Of You That I Will Never Forget. I Was Reluctant To Talk About This Because I Was Always Raised To Keep Something Like This To Yourself. But I Am Trying To Be More Transparent About My Struggles So That They Aren't Misinterpreted.

Sharing All Of This With The Hope That We Can All Find A Way To Be More Connected. I'd Like To Do My Part To Help Others Experiencing This Disease Too.

To Everyone Of You Who Came To See Me On The Forget Tomorrow Tour Or Jt Live '25 Or Any Other Tour Or Show Throughout The Years For That Matter... Your Energy And Love Continues To Humble Me. Your Signs, Messages, And Diy T-Shirts Have Made Me Laugh And Smile So Many Times. And, Hearing And Watching You All Sing These Songs, Word For Word, At The Top Of Your Lungs, Will Forever Leave Me In Awe. You Have Made My Dreams Come True.

To My Crew, Band, Singers, And Dancers... Tour Life Really Is Like Nothing Else. It Takes A Special Type Of Person To Be Able To Do It -- Much Less Do It Well. You All Have Been Such A Beautiful Family Away From Home For Me. I Will Always Treasure Our Time These Last Couple Of Years Together. I Can't Wait To See What Everyone Gets Up To Next! I Know It Will Be Exciting!

There Really Is No Way To Put Into Words The Feeling Of Being On A Stage And Getting To Share The Experience Of Live Music With All Of You. It's A Vibration Of Frequency That Is Unmatched. Sacred To Me. I Honestly Don't Know What My Future Is Onstage But I'll Always Cherish This Run And All Of Them Before! It's Been The Stuff Of Legend For Me.

If You've Made It This Far In This Caption, You Deserve A Medal. My Heart Is Filled With Gratitude! Love Each Other. Be Good To Each Other. Don't Take It For Granted.

To Jess, Silas, And Phin... Nothing Is More Powerful Than Your Unconditional Love. You Are My Heart And My Home. I'm On My Way...

With Love.

JT ❤️

