It's a Man-Made Disaster: Fed Economic Bust With Socialized “Public Health"

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100 years ago, American politicians convinced Americans that a new age was here. Individual liberty was yesterday's news. The principles of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were ideas of a bygone era. Government would now take over. It would micromanage, "regulate" and "run" life in America. After 100 years of never-ending wars and intervention into our lives, the rotten fruit of that massive shift are now in full bloom.