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Verwarde platte aardegelover bij ziekenhuis.
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498 views • June 11, 2021
Wappie Vitaliti staat bij een ziekenhuis want hij heeft zojuist 'een buurvrouwtje' erheen gebracht omdat ze haar vaccin gaat halen.
Gekkie Michel is er helemaal zenuwachtig van en begint te raaskallen, hij gaat 'never nooit niet' het vaccin halen, echt 'never nooit niet'!
Gekkie Michel is er helemaal zenuwachtig van en begint te raaskallen, hij gaat 'never nooit niet' het vaccin halen, echt 'never nooit niet'!
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