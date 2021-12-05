Vaccine Damaged Patient Testimony - 5 Month Menstrual Bleeding - Not An Uncommon Side Effect She Discovered

From the series, COVID Revealed, Rebekah Gold relates how the shot caused her to have continuous bleeding after her period stopped for 5 months. Quite unusual for her since she always had regular periods, always. Receiving the shot after her period had stopped, the bleeding began the day after the first shot and continued daily. She subsequently got the 2nd shot three weeks after the first thinking it would help stop the bleeding it didn't. She continued bleeding daily for 5 months, cycling from light to heavy. She subsequently discovered that a lot of woman were experiencing the same side effect after the shot.When she reported it to her doctor, the nurse receptionist laughed at her connection and they met with her. After a series of tests showing everything normal, they blew it off as premenopausal and eventually offered her uterine removal as a solution. Modern medical savagery?For more updates subscribe to this channel.