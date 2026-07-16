Meta Sued Over AI Layoffs: Discrimination Claims Emerge

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- Twenty-six anonymous Meta employees sued, alleging AI-assisted layoff systems discriminated against disabled, pregnant, caregiving workers unfairly nationwide.
- Plaintiffs claim productivity monitoring, AI tools, and workplace surveillance disproportionately penalized protected employees taking medical or caregiving leave.
- Meta denied AI determined layoffs, insisting human managers made workforce decisions despite expanding artificial intelligence investments companywide recently.
- Lawsuit seeks temporary layoff halt before July 22, alleging discrimination, retaliation, privacy violations, and inadequate AI bias assessments.
- Case could establish landmark legal precedent governing AI-driven employment decisions, workplace surveillance, discrimination protections, and employer accountability nationwide.
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