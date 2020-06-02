Guided Sleep Meditation For Inner Wisdom by Glenn Harrold - A Deep Spiritual Healing Journey

Meditation Four Inner Wisdom is a superb high quality sleep meditation recording by Glenn Harrold. This 60 minute dreamy 4k video meditation recording will take you on a special journey through a garden, a woodland, and to a lake under a beautiful harvest moon.



You will then be guided up to the magnificent stars of Orion where you are given suggestions and affirmations for healing and clearing. It is a very visual meditation and the subtle background soundscapes supporting Glenn's powerful voice will help you connect with a profound feeling of inner wisdom and love.



As the video progresses the affirmations and suggestions become more dreamlike you may enter very deep states of theta and delta relaxation, taking you on an inner journey of pure higher consciousness.



This recording will help you to take on a higher perspective in these challenging and stressful times. The focus is very much on empowering the listener and connecting them to their spirituality.



Like all of Glenn's recordings it combines powerful meditation and post hypnotic suggestion techniques with state of the art digital recording technology. The dreamy background sounds enhance the meditation effect to guide you into a deep state of mental and physical relaxation.



At the deepest point in the meditation you are given a number of post-hypnotic and direct suggestions to help you connect with your spirituality and a feeling of inner peace and wisdom.



There are also a number of dreamy background affirmations, which echo and pan from left to right across the stereo range, ideal when using headphones. This deeply relaxing and powerful method of delivering multiple suggestions simultaneously to the unconscious mind can facilitate positive changes very quickly.



Features:

# Glenn's highly acclaimed meditation techniques guiding you into a deep state of mental and physical relaxation.

# Background sound effects recorded at certain frequencies and in specific keys to enhance the deep trance effect.

# Hypnotic echoed backing vocals panning from left to right across the stereo range - a unique hypnotic effect.

# Sound effects and powerful subliminal suggestions - all compounding the overall effect.

# Each track uses state of the art digital recording technology.



Meditation For Inner Wisdom (Delta Trace Mix) 60 mins