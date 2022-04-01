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Episode 342: Extravagance, Irreligion, and Universal Depravity of The Age
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91 views • April 01, 2022
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The Extravagance, Irreligion, and Universal Depravity of The Age
Am I talking about the 20th and now the 21st centuries in discussing ‘the extravagance, irreligion, and universal depravity of the age?’ If you have any inkling of a Foundational Biblical worldview, I believe that you would agree that irreligion and universal depravity of the age are militant, scandalous and, if you are a moral person, would say outrageously taboo. On this program I talk about why those who should be the guardians of Liberty, Faith and cultural/civic decency/morality have allowed these encroachments to prevail.
For those who may not listen to the program, the guardians of Liberty fell into the ‘snares, which their artful, insidious Enemies, a few years ago laid for them.’
As always, I do not have the time to take you through all of the details that are the mirrors of history related to our present time. I am going through the letter that Sam wrote to John Scollay in some detail. I also am making a quick comparative of Sam’s ability to live the full perspective of his Puritanism by taking you on a quick dive into Proverbs and Galatians Chapter 5.
Congressional Record, Really?
The Extravagance, Irreligion, and Universal Depravity of The Age
Am I talking about the 20th and now the 21st centuries in discussing ‘the extravagance, irreligion, and universal depravity of the age?’ If you have any inkling of a Foundational Biblical worldview, I believe that you would agree that irreligion and universal depravity of the age are militant, scandalous and, if you are a moral person, would say outrageously taboo. On this program I talk about why those who should be the guardians of Liberty, Faith and cultural/civic decency/morality have allowed these encroachments to prevail.
For those who may not listen to the program, the guardians of Liberty fell into the ‘snares, which their artful, insidious Enemies, a few years ago laid for them.’
As always, I do not have the time to take you through all of the details that are the mirrors of history related to our present time. I am going through the letter that Sam wrote to John Scollay in some detail. I also am making a quick comparative of Sam’s ability to live the full perspective of his Puritanism by taking you on a quick dive into Proverbs and Galatians Chapter 5.
Congressional Record, Really?
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