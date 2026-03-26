Breaking the Silence Of Sexual Shame

In Italian Churches

Savannah Burch - Part 2

Ministry: Senza Vergogna

(Without Shame)

Also here is the link to our website and YouTube channel : https://www.senzavergogna.com/. https://www.youtube.com/@Senza_Vergogna

Savannah grew up in a time when the internet was introduced, with all the things teens have access to. She ended up seeing images no young woman should have ever had access to. This led to other things.

All led her on a path that ended her marriage, but ultimately led her to Jesus.

Listen to my interview with this amazing woman

who is now a missionary in Italy,

teaching other women about Biblical Sexuality.

Her voice is strong, because she knows where wrong choices lead you. Support her ministry, so she can stay as long as God needs her there.

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

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