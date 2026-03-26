© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Breaking the Silence Of Sexual Shame
In Italian Churches
Savannah Burch - Part 2
Ministry: Senza Vergogna
(Without Shame)
Also here is the link to our website and YouTube channel : https://www.senzavergogna.com/. https://www.youtube.com/@Senza_Vergogna
Savannah grew up in a time when the internet was introduced, with all the things teens have access to. She ended up seeing images no young woman should have ever had access to. This led to other things.
All led her on a path that ended her marriage, but ultimately led her to Jesus.
Listen to my interview with this amazing woman
who is now a missionary in Italy,
teaching other women about Biblical Sexuality.
Her voice is strong, because she knows where wrong choices lead you. Support her ministry, so she can stay as long as God needs her there.
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
“With a combined potential reach
in excess of 200 million potential listeners
Sponsor Ads Available:
One monthly fee
Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops
15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]
Donations @ www.rinalynn.com