Every society has untouchables. Some people are social pariahs, sometimes society discriminates based upon genealogy, while some people may have a sickness or disability that sets them apart. Leprosy is a flesh eating disease that slowly consumes the body. For this reason, lepers were untouchables and separated from the rest of society. When traveling outside the leper community, a leper had to loudly announce that he was unclean because it was a death sentence to come in contact with a healthy person.

Nevertheless, this man took a chance and boldly approached Jesus and was rewarded for his faith. The Roman centurion had two strikes against him because he was a Gentile and part of the brutal occupation force that kept the Jews from achieving independence. Yet he humbled himself and asked a Jew for a personal favor.

This hated Roman had a need and recognized that Jesus was a man of God operating in the power of the spoken word. Earlier that day Jesus said, "Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you." Jesus responded to each man's faith as they came for help because of a spiritual law He had revealed earlier that day. In short, a Christian is what he speaks and believes!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1490.pdf

RLJ-1490 -- APRIL 5, 2015

WALKING WITH JESUS Part 3: Loving the Pariah

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