The Truth About Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory

Stefan Molyneux kicks off his "Gene Wars" series by diving into r/K selection theory, using it to unpack how genetics and evolution shape human behavior and the way societies are built. He breaks down the r strategy—lots of offspring with minimal parental effort—against the K approach, which involves fewer kids but more resources poured into each one. Drawing from animals, he shows how surroundings push species toward one path or the other in reproduction. Molyneux then applies this to people, suggesting that social environments can encourage either set of traits, and he ties it to current political and cultural tensions. He argues that getting a handle on these biological ideas helps explain splits in ideology, while hinting at deeper looks ahead into their genetic roots and effects on society.





Remastered from the original 2015 presentation!





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025