© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is Vladimir Putin? | Russian President & Former KGB Agent
Description :
Explore the life of Vladimir Putin — Russia’s long-time president, ex-KGB agent, and powerful political figure. From his rise to power to global controversies, understand the man shaping Russia’s future.
🏷️ Hashtags:
#VladimirPutin #RussiaPresident #RussianPolitics #Putin2025 #KGB #UkraineWar #WorldLeaders #Geopolitics #GlobalNews