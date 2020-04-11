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CHP Talks - Rural Perspective on COVID-19 & Canadian Politics (April 9, 2020)
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28 views • April 11, 2020
CHP Leader Rod Taylor and deputy Leader Peter Vogel chat with a candidate from the 2019 Election, Jenny Johnson. They talk about a rural perspective on COVID-19 and Canadian Politics in General.
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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