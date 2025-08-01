BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lessons In Love - Level 42 - 2025 Pacsteam remix
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

A unique Pacsteam remix of Level 42’s Lessons in Love – not just another love song, but a wake-up call.

What begins as the promise of comfort, safety, and trust—the “honeymoon” phase of any system—quickly turns into a trap.

You give your time, your money, and your freedom, believing someone is finally looking out for you.

But the longer you stay, the more you see: the other side never cared about you.

They take your energy, keep you busy with meaningless work, and distract you until you no longer have the time to notice what they’re stealing.

It’s the same lesson in love, power, and control:

Give up your freedom for safety, and you’ll lose both.


You thought they cared.

They told you to trust them.

They promised safety, comfort, and a better tomorrow.

It felt like a honeymoon—everything perfect, finally someone looking out for you.


But the truth was always there.

The system never cared about you.

It takes your time.

It takes your energy.

It takes your money.

It keeps you so busy, you don’t have time to see what’s really happening.


And the more you give, the more it takes.

Until you understand the real lesson:

Give up your freedom for safety,

and you will lose both.



#Pacsteam #Remix #FreedomOverFear #LessonsInLove #WakeUpCall #SystemTrap #NeverTradeFreedom #Level42 #MusicWithATarget #BecauseSomeoneHasToSayIt


Website: http://pacsteam.org


