Skip navigation Search Create Avatar image Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: “Healthcare” Is a War Machine. Stop Being the Casualty.

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: "Healthcare" Is a War Machine. Stop Being the Casualty.
72 views • 2 days ago

Streamed live 11 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: “Healthcare” Is a War Machine. Stop Being the Casualty.


In this interview, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, joins Dr. Alfi on The Alfi Podcast to expose why modern Western “healthcare” is built like wartime medicine: strong at crisis stabilization, weak at chronic root cause healing. He explains the systems lens they do not teach you, why symptom chasing keeps people trapped, and how incentives drive protocol first “robot medicine” instead of real diagnosis. If you want truth about your health and your freedom, you must learn to think in systems and stop outsourcing your mind to institutions that do not serve you. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-hea...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva


Dr. SHIVA Ayy

