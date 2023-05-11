2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 105

THEY’RE TRYING TO KILL US!

People might think that statement is hyperbole or that we are just tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorists, but in this episode, we invite you to look at the evidence the way we have been doing for two years. However, if you think this is relatively new, you would be sadly mistaken. This has been going on for years, maybe decades. We are just seeing the end-game play out. Jim M said we are at the 2-minute warning using a football analogy.

To make this so hard to recognize in its totality is because it is more like “death by a thousand cuts”. Any one practice being used against us could be easily dismissed. But, if you look at all of them collectively, you get the Big Picture and that big picture is depopulation.

So, what are some of the “thousand cuts”? We could talk about HARP (High Energy Auroral Research Program), that facility in Alaska that is purely for “research” yet is funded by the military. Then, as long as we are into acronyms, we can look at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). This is a “research and development” agency of the DOD. This agency has been linked to experiments and developments in Mind Control, Super Soldiers, Military Robotics and the attempt to merge robotics with humans.

Next, we can talk about the poisoning of our food supply, the geoengineering that is putting aluminum, other heavy metals and chemicals in our atmosphere for us to breath, to contaminate our water supply and the ultimately contaminate all our food supply. That’s not to mention what they have been doing to our food supply for years with genetic modifications (GMOs). They can do anything with our food supply, but they want you to believe it’s only to improve crops and make food “better” for us.

Then we have our own government working on bioweapons and gain of function research with all sorts of nasty pathogens. The past three years of this “plan-demic” should prove this point. But if you think this is over, I have some beachfront property in Arizona you can purchase.

You can’t take financial considerations out of this discussion. If we can’t afford food or health care (I mean real health care, not the current definition which is sick-care), we will lose population through famine and real “plagues” – think Revelation.

Certainly not last, but we are facing (and some say are already involved in) WWIII. Remember the 4th seal in Revelation 6:7-8? “When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” 8 I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.”

We will dive into all this in this podcast and discuss just how we have become an endangered species!