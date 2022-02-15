Miles Guo: All fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are the "Unvaccinated CCP Terminators" terminators

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2/13/2022 Miles Guo: All fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are the terminators of the CCP without getting the COVID jabs. Not getting vaccinated against COVID is inextricably linked to taking down the CCP wholeheartedly