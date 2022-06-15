Marches On Capitol Canadians Marching Across Entire Country To Confront Regime

Stew Peters Show.





This is an AMAZING story! James Topp is determined to march across all of Canada for the right to freedom! He joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss his journey and more!





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18gsp7-marches-on-capitol-canadians-marching-across-entire-country-to-confront-reg.html



