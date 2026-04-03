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US Rescue operation, for pilot of F-15E show down by Iran - chances of the US suffering additional losses only increase
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The US Air Force is conducting search operations to locate the pilot of the F-15E shot down by Iran. (video posted last night, of the Iran hit on F-15E) - https://www.brighteon.com/e2a19ff0-04e9-4574-9fd7-7c6c6454f7d2

Two things:

1. The Air Force is flying as if it were at home, because the C-130 is flying at an extremely low altitude.

2. The US Central Command categorically denied the loss of the aircraft.

Adding more about this:

One "Buk" missile or its analogue could easily take out all three of them at once, not to mention more powerful air defense systems.

However, it seems that the Americans are taking advantage of the fact that Iran's air defense has long been unable to effectively cover the entire country, and therefore Iran has to rely on random shoot-downs from ambushes by light short-range air defense systems and heat-seeking missiles.

With every hour of delay in the rescue operation, the chances of the US suffering additional losses only increase. Therefore, if Iran was able to capture any of the downed pilots, it would be most sensible for them not to announce this too early, but to try to provoke the US into making a mistake.

Adding:

The publication Axios confirms the loss of an F-15E of the US Air Force over Iran and the conduct of a rescue operation to search for downed pilots. Similar information is also being reported by Israeli channels Channel 12 and Channel 14.

However, given the already existing mass of data, these confirmations do not provide anything new, but simply record the already known information.

Most likely, the US Central Command will acknowledge the incident only after the end of the rescue operation, regardless of its outcome.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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