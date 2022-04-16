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Queensland’ Minister of Health Yvette D’Ath - No Idea of what is responsible for the spike of heart health concerns in Australia / worldwide?
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33 views • April 16, 2022
Comments made today by Queensland’ Minister of Health Yvette D’Ath in regard to the controversial concerns around the nation. Mainstream media platforms have combated the recent controversial concerns on heart issues as “conspiracy theories” and utilise large scale media campaigns that make a certain part of the population appear as uneducated, simpleminded, and ultra-right wingers/ white supremacists.
What are your thoughts? What is responsible for the spike of heart health concerns in Australia / worldwide?
What are your thoughts? What is responsible for the spike of heart health concerns in Australia / worldwide?
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