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244) Luc Montagnier words at Milan demonstration (Jan.15, 2022)
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820 views • February 04, 2022
Credits to Stephane Martox Channel:
16/01/2022 | Luc Montagnier, Milano 15/01/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v-wYWv38eg
We are in danger of becoming the most informed society that has ever died of ignorance. All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others and in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness and/or satisfaction.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
16/01/2022 | Luc Montagnier, Milano 15/01/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v-wYWv38eg
We are in danger of becoming the most informed society that has ever died of ignorance. All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others and in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness and/or satisfaction.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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