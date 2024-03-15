Create New Account
Cat Trapped In A Rainwater Drain Pipe l Animal in Crisis Ep 405
Kritter Klub


March 14, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


A strange sound from a.... rainwater drain pipe?! A cat is trapped in the drain pipe and can't get himself out. The rescue began immediately but faced many troubles... Watch how the rescue goes!


More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B


#Kritterklub #Cat #kitten #rescuecat


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvuE0RZ-rs

catrescuerainwatertrappedkritter klubanimal in crisisdrain pipe

