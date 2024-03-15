Cat Trapped In A Rainwater Drain Pipe l Animal in Crisis Ep 405

Kritter Klub
March 14, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
A strange sound from a.... rainwater drain pipe?! A cat is trapped in the drain pipe and can't get himself out. The rescue began immediately but faced many troubles... Watch how the rescue goes!
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #Cat #kitten #rescuecat
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvuE0RZ-rs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.