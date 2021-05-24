GOING UP TO JERUSALEM - VERY INTERESTING BIBLE STUDY WITH A FEW PROFOUND INSIGHTS

- Provides a very profound explanation for the parable of the "Good Samaritan"(you'll want to hear this one)

- Important Note: The Samaritan's were in fact from the lineage of what was once called "The House of Israel" or the "House of Ephraim" -- after King Solomon died, the 12 tribes and two half tribes(Ephraim and Manasseh) of Israel split into two kingdoms politically and geographically - the northern kingdom was called "The House of Israel" or the "House of Ephraim" and consisted of the bulk of the 10 tribes and two half tribes, the southern kingdom was called "The House of Judah" and consisted of the bulk of the tribe of Judah, the tribe of Benjamin and some of the tribe of Levi. BOTH kingdom's quickly fell into idolatry to other gods and were taken into captivity; The House of Israel into Assyria and the House of Judah into Babylon. At the end of their God given captivity, the House of Judah went back to Jerusalem, rebuilt the city and temple and started doing things according to Gods law(for a very short time mind you...). When The House of Israel got out of captivity, they did not even attempt to return and repent and kept following idolatry, whereby God, as promised, DIVORCED THEM and scattered them throughout the entire earth and eventually caused them to even lose the truth of their identity as the House of Israel and according to the time given by God for this forgetful punishment, that period ended somewhere around the year 2009-2010-ISH - and there has been quite an awakening since then. And according to the God given Laws of Divorce, it basically left the House of Israel FOREVER WITHOUT GOD. And the People of the House of Judah fully knew and understood this fact, which is precisely why they considered the Samaritans(the goyim) as filthy and unworthy of even looking at. This is the environment that Jesus(God) found him self having to deal with when He said: "...I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel." (You see, the House of Judah still had the Torah and SHOULD have recognized who He was as their MESSIAH, but most did not.)

So what did He mean that he was only sent for the House of Israel, which is clearly referring to the Northern Kingdom that was mostly scattered, yet many still remained in the area of Sumeria? They were forever divorced from God, RIGHT? But there was one lawful clause to divorce that nobody but Paul caught on to at the time after Jesus ascension; that was that IF the husband who divorced the wife for her infidelity DIED, then the divorced wife was now free from the bonds of divorce and free to marry again. Which is precisely why Jesus Resurrected, to make Himself an eligible bachelor for her to come back to...



So, why is this important? First because it shows that God is punctual and always does things according to His LAW, HIS weekly calendar and the TYPES that He has placed in the scripture for us to derive doctrine from; Second, It gives us a better Idea of what "The GOOD NEWS", aka, "The GOSPEL" really was.

- Also, When he gets to the part where he explains the "two pence", keep the following in mind:

1) When Moses and the 70 leaders of Israel were at the mountain and received Yahweh's proposal to be their God if they keep His commandments and they all agreed; God then sent them down and told them to go and cleanse and prepare themselves physically and spiritually because that after two days He would require their presence back on the mountain to have a Covenant Confirming meal to finalize the agreement.

2) Traditionally, the Hebrew wedding had a custom (likely given by God) that after the groom proposes and the bride-to-be accepts, that the groom would go to his fathers house and build a room onto that house for him and his bride - according to the custom, the bride had two days to cleanse and prepare herself for the wedding and impending move with the husband; then, after two days have passed, the bride knows to be ready and WATCHING for the groom to come back(anytime after the two days have lapsed) for her at an unannounced unscheduled time where he would show-up with the wedding party, then get married, have a big feast and celebration and then take the bride to go live with him at his fathers house. (I hope this is starting to sound familiar)

"2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:2-3



Note: Jesus ascended in 27 AD and depending on how messed-up our calendars are, we're only about 6-10 years away from the end of THE SECOND DAY of cleansing and preparation before the GROOM shows-up. Consequently, that also coincides with the beginning of the SEVENTH millennium. (think God's calendar)