Reptilian Satanist Dr. Anthony Fauci (A Deep State Puppet)

About Anthony Fauci, or Dr. Fouly as I call him because he is so foul. He is a clinical psychopath and a pathological liar and deceiver. He is not human, he is a tongue-flicking reptilian-hybrid and he is severely possessed by a foul reptilian death spirit. All his fuss about health and safety is nothing more than an theatrical act. He has no empathy whatsoever, his sole interest is to advance the NWO agenda. He lies and twists and deceives as he sees fit.



He is repulsively ugly. He emits the same ugliness as Dr. Steven Greer. Many people say Greer is hideously ugly. But it's not because of their physical appearance or age. It's also not dermathological. Both are severely possessed by a foul entity that contaminates the aura of both, which manifests itself in an ugly appearance, bad skin condition and repulsive radiance. The entity changes their appearance (what some confuse with cosmetic surgery). They radiate death and disease and look like they are rotting. It's a wonder flies don't permanently land on them.



Such a degree of possession is reached by those who engage in major perversion or depravity, such as those who practice Satanism. Fauci is a Satanist. The system does not choose an outsider for the top position in their grand operations. This is reserved for the genetically related (hybrids) and severely possessed death cult members.