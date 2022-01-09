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Brazilian Parliament Members Burst Into Empthy Hospital Which Supposedly Was Full Of Covid Patients
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560 views • January 09, 2022
Members Of The Brazilian Parliament Burst Into The Hospital, Whose Management Said That They Have 5,000 Infected And 200 Deaths From COVID19
In Fact, The Hospital Was Empty…
In Fact, The Hospital Was Empty…
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