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Introduction and main Video for electroceutical Therapy and services offered to you
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13 views • August 19, 2021
Introduction to electroceutical Therapy and services offered. Whether you’re looking for pain management or just looking to improve your health you come to the right place. Currently the normal cost for a session is about the cost of a diner for two at a restaurant. First session is even less expensive (1/2 price) in order for you to give it a try. Expert Coaching also available.
Make sure you explore the videos throughout our website at https://electroceuticaltherapy.com/. I ask that you have an open mind and explore the website as I can assure you that our technology can and does work and the connection to you anywhere in the world is definitely available. I may ask you to alter your diet to a plant-based diet as your diet most likely created your health issues. I may suggest herbal supplements and vitamins that may help you. I will ask you for your place of birth, age and other pertinent information to make an energetic connection to you. Look forward to receiving your call or email.
Make sure you explore the videos throughout our website at https://electroceuticaltherapy.com/. I ask that you have an open mind and explore the website as I can assure you that our technology can and does work and the connection to you anywhere in the world is definitely available. I may ask you to alter your diet to a plant-based diet as your diet most likely created your health issues. I may suggest herbal supplements and vitamins that may help you. I will ask you for your place of birth, age and other pertinent information to make an energetic connection to you. Look forward to receiving your call or email.
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