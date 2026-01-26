They're Saying the QUIET PART Out LOUD! Your LIFE Sacrificed for Team BLUE is Appreciated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Yang decided to state the leftist truth that a sacrifice of a life fighting Donald Trump and ruining Republican electoral chances is a well worth it, and not in vain.
The Democrats are a hive mind, a trained group of agitators, organized, with the goal of obstructing the deportation of their voter base, and individuality is nothing for the hive. Sacrifice yourself.
