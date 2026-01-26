They're Saying the QUIET PART Out LOUD! Your LIFE Sacrificed for Team BLUE is Appreciated

Andrew Yang decided to state the leftist truth that a sacrifice of a life fighting Donald Trump and ruining Republican electoral chances is a well worth it, and not in vain.

The Democrats are a hive mind, a trained group of agitators, organized, with the goal of obstructing the deportation of their voter base, and individuality is nothing for the hive. Sacrifice yourself.

