Agreement of Peace vs. Force of War

It has been realized by many that 'Enforcement' is the key! Some keep asking: When will the Positive 'Rule of Law'/Law of Peace be enforced? The problem is, peace can not be forced upon a public. They have to seek or carry-out peace themselves... This is what self-government is all about. You cannot allow an Elite-Cabal & their underling administrators of Sea Code-contracts to force those who have recorded & publicized their separation-[sovereign National identity=status] as non-14th Amendment US Citizens to continue under the jurisdiction of that of a trafficked debt-slave.





Land Law vs. Sea Codes

Law of Peace vs. Rule of War - Department of Army 1979 Law of Peace - https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf

https://rumble.com/v5r1r28-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-11182024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp **

https://pktfnews.org/the-2024-digital-monthly-magazine-from-the-peacekeeping-task-force/

Corruption according to SgtReport.com (However, it is not 3-D chess but 5-Dimensional): https://www.bitchute.com/video/JQHl3oYnC0Cz





https://annavonreitz.com/problemofsync.pdf

Interesting: https://benjaminfulford.net/beyond-blue-beam-35/

https://benjaminfulford.net/benjamin-fulford-friday-qa-video-11-15-2024/ : End the FED





**Anna Von Reitz had some great comments last Webinar (mark 1:15:00 runtime; better@ 1:20:00) regarding Deep State ENFORCEMENT @ 1:33:00 [similar to my hammer I have used on my videos as an example of what I term "negative Birthright way" of collapse & death] versus just Letter of the Law = Positive Birthright Way of Life. This is in thinking/on-subject with what I have wanted to do more videos on. Meaning: a civilization can only rise: when a tipping point of the public volunteer to live according to Natural Law*: which is basically Common Law or the Rule of Law; while the negative Birthright exists in debt under FORCED codes via "the hammer!" That is the choice we must all take: THIS IS WHAT ENFORCEMENT boils down to. Force, with the HAMMER vs. volunteering to act in peace by merely complying to Natural Law: 1:54:20

(Realistically, because we have lived centuries under force & only know that, what may happen is the military will no longer be a mercenary Force for City of London, INC/paid in debtor-FRNs & will volunteer to be paid in asset-AFDs to enforce civil Common Law/Natural Law!)





2:17:05< *Understand: A civilization only comes about, in the first place, because it followed a type of Common Law or Natural Law of the Universe. There never was a civilization created under a rule of ENFORCED manmade [HAMMER] codes!

This is all Measured by the Great Pyramid @ Giza; however few can "read" that today; so they must re-live it to finally voluntarily choose to follow it! It can never be accomplished via FORCE. FORCE only leads to "lost@sea," collapse & death!





What is 'the Mission' of the re-seated American State National Assemble?

Rather than rule with force as the corrupt greedy=parasitical Bankster-Cabal-Cartel, We have been & are an example of maintaining our own order first, so the People can follow by example. We will be replacing the top/elite employees of the Service Providing bureaucrats & letting the 'rank & file' do what they are supposed to do. Example: Law Enforcement should go after criminals who are trespassing on others or their property. As of yesterday, "The Law" has been targeting civil-disobedient who have not respected the Corporate [UCC] Codes which should only be enforced for those who have contracted with such by signing applications for 'benefits & entitlements' from BIG BROTHER=the Deep State.