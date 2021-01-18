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ALEX JONES (Full Show) Saturday - 1/16/21 • (Emergency Broadcast)
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166 views • January 18, 2021
ALEX JONES (Full Show) Saturday - 1/16/21 • (Emergency Broadcast)
The Alex Jones Show (emergency broadcast) Saturday - 1/16/21.
Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is poised to unleash false flag attacks at the Capitol using Antifa and the Q Anon movement to set the stage for Joe Biden to implement nationwide gun confiscation.
The Alex Jones Show (emergency broadcast) Saturday - 1/16/21.
Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is poised to unleash false flag attacks at the Capitol using Antifa and the Q Anon movement to set the stage for Joe Biden to implement nationwide gun confiscation.
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