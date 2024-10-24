Israel All-Out War Against Lebanon, Syria & Iran

Israel has escalated against Lebanon, Syria and Iran in the wake of an attempt by Hezbollah to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The assassination attempt took place on October 19. Three suicide drones launched from Lebanon targeted Caesarea, where the private residence of Netanyahu is located. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that two of the drones were intercepted but the third managed to hit a “building” in the coastal town, which is located some 40 kilometers to the north of the city of Tel Aviv.

Later, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea was struck. However, it said that the primer and his wife, Sara, were not home at the time of the drone attack and that there were no casualties in the strike.

Following the attack, Netanyahu said in a statement later that “the agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake.” The statement was seen as a direct accusation of Iran.

Responding to this accusation, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement that it had “already responded to the Israeli regime” and that “the action in question has been carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

In response to the assassination attempt, the IDF escalated its strikes on Lebanon. Over the night of October 20 and 21 it attacked the branches of the Hezbollah-linked al-Qaed al-Hassan and other financial organizations of the group.

At least 11 strikes were reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with more in southern Lebanon and the northeastern Beqaa Valley region.

Also on October 21, the IDF claimed responsibility for a strike that hit the highly-secured al-Mazzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital, Damascus. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the strike targeted the head of Hezbollah’s financial arm responsible for funneling cash from Iran to the group.

Hagari didn’t name the alleged Hezbollah official, but said he had only been in the position a few weeks since his predecessor was killed.

On October 22, Hezbollah officially claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Netanyahu’s private residency.

The head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif, said that if in the previous attack Netanyahu was not hurt, “the coming days and nights and the [battle]fields are between us.” He appeared to be hinting that Hezbollah might carry out similar attempts in the future.

Despite Hezbollah announcement, Hebrew media reported that Israel was considering attacking the houses of senior Iranian officials as a part of its planned attack on Iran in response to the October 1 Iranian missile attack.

Overall, Israel apparently sees the assassination attempt as a chance to escalate even further against Iran and its allies in the Middle East. The region appears to be moving slowly but surely towards an all-out war.

https://southfront.press/israel-all-out-war/