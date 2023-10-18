IDF Bombed Hospital it Ordered to Evacuate in Two Hours

Who bombed the Baptist hospital in Gaza City? Palestinians say the Israeli Defense Force fired a rocket from a fighter jet. Benjamin Netanyahu says a Hamas rocket that went out of control struck the hospital. Both sides are accusing each other, but 500 people inside a hospital were killed by whoever was responsible for the horrendous calamity. President Joe Biden flew to Israel and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu early today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/18/2023





