Situation Update, Aug 15, 2022 - The DS plan revealed: Frame a civil war to justify UN troops to OCCUPY and DISARM America

Thanks to sources that have stepped forward with inside information, we now know some details about a plan we’re told is being pursued by the Biden regime to achieve the complete overthrow and destruction of the United States of America. As you review this, remember that compromised American officials are working with communist China and the globalists to achieve the downfall of America.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-15-deep-state-plan-revealed-frame-civil-war-to-justify-un-troops-occupy-america.html









0:00 Intro

14:45 Main Story

39:30 Hilary Clinton

42:15 New Intel





- Deep state to indict Trump to provoke attempted #civilwar uprising by "extremists"

- In this scenario, the govt. blows up its own buildings with help of #FBI terrorists

- Govt. plays the victim like Bill Clay / Hans Gruber from Die Hard

- Feigning weakness, govt. calls for UN occupation "peacekeeping" across America

- UN troops attempt nationwide disarmament and the complete takeover

- China's PLA troops can be UN-authorized, this is how China invades the USA without resistance







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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