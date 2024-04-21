Cannabis Jimmy Released 2 days ago after 15 days of incarsaration in the Main Jail in Medellin Colombia over 400 inmates in the general pop - mostly murderers , drug dealers and extortionists- Part B

I am in the process of writing a short book. I started my diary late in jail as I had no book to write on or pen. When I was able to buy those, I began writing my diary of life in this jail called El Corral. I am setting up a Go Fund Me account as I need to pay the attorneys and court costs which is money I do not have. As I am living on my !800 USD here on my social security. I did not have these news costs in my budget so I am thinking maybe I can use Go Fund Me to raise some money for my defence. I don't need that much . Maybe ten thousand or so. I am using the Description section of these videos as I don't have the actual videos to show right now becasue my son Jeff has my phone which is my camera. I can make a video when he comes back over here on Tuesday. Right now I am trying to get the word out using my Brighteon channel to tell my story so people that know or follow me on my channel will know what is going on, etc. My hearing is not until 4 months so I stay under arrest during this time. What is interesting is that my attorney negotiated my earlier release and my son pulled the rabbit out of the hat and found me a place to live. It is like being in San Quentin and I get out and they put my on Balboa Island in Newport Beach California where I used to live. I am now in the best part of Medellin - talk about getting lucking. Now the bad news - I don't have the money for the legal bills and court costs but I am going to try to raise that on a Fo Fund Me account. Look down on this page and look at Part A. This starts the story So more to come ,,,,,