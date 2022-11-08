Del BigTree at the HighWire





Nov 7, 2022





In the face of unprecedented attacks from the industrial farming complex, Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm has exposed the truth about biosustainable farming. Del dives in for a day working on the non-industrial, self-sustaining farm and ranch as Joel Salatin, one of the premier experts on Biodynamic farming, explains how he turned a third generation family property into one of the most environmentally friendly working farms in the U.S.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sa4jm-polyface-farm-the-truth-about-biosustainability.html