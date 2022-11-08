POLYFACE FARM THE TRUTH ABOUT BIOSUSTAINABILITY

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Nov 7, 2022
In the face of unprecedented attacks from the industrial farming complex, Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm has exposed the truth about biosustainable farming. Del dives in for a day working on the non-industrial, self-sustaining farm and ranch as Joel Salatin, one of the premier experts on Biodynamic farming, explains how he turned a third generation family property into one of the most environmentally friendly working farms in the U.S.
