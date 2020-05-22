2020 Virus 81 | Ep.75 | How we end up spying on each other - Benthams Prison panopticon

#Adrian #Benthams# #PanopticanFrom a subscriber:Adrian Yes they stated how the SAGE policy is to actively keep the population in a state of fear so they can be easily controlled during the lockdown. This is through multiple manipulation techniques, ramping up headlines so we feel constantly threatened by the virus and encouraging neighbourhoods to become their own thought police so people keep each other in check hinting at people punishing each other. This is 1984. A very good analogy is Benthams Prison panopticon, a tower in the middle of a circle of cells. Prisoners feel they are being watched by the prison guard in the tower. Eventually no one has to be in the tower, because the prisoners internalise the control and self control each other. Please use this analogy in your important work. Its called Benthams Prison panopticon as a form of self surveillance which is an analogy of neighbours watching each other. I will never forgive this govt until the day i die.The digital surveillance we are being forced to endure is getting worse and worse. This short episode points to the mechnism behind it and how we end up policing ourselves for fear of punishment.What does the panopticon mean in the age of digital surveillance?As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: