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2020 Virus 81 | Ep.75 | How we end up spying on each other - Benthams Prison panopticon
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0 view • May 22, 2020
#Adrian #Benthams# #Panoptican
From a subscriber:
Adrian Yes they stated how the SAGE policy is to actively keep the population in a state of fear so they can be easily controlled during the lockdown. This is through multiple manipulation techniques, ramping up headlines so we feel constantly threatened by the virus and encouraging neighbourhoods to become their own thought police so people keep each other in check hinting at people punishing each other. This is 1984. A very good analogy is Benthams Prison panopticon, a tower in the middle of a circle of cells. Prisoners feel they are being watched by the prison guard in the tower. Eventually no one has to be in the tower, because the prisoners internalise the control and self control each other. Please use this analogy in your important work. Its called Benthams Prison panopticon as a form of self surveillance which is an analogy of neighbours watching each other. I will never forgive this govt until the day i die.
The digital surveillance we are being forced to endure is getting worse and worse. This short episode points to the mechnism behind it and how we end up policing ourselves for fear of punishment.
What does the panopticon mean in the age of digital surveillance?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/jul/23/panopticon-digital-surveillance-jeremy-bentham
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
From a subscriber:
Adrian Yes they stated how the SAGE policy is to actively keep the population in a state of fear so they can be easily controlled during the lockdown. This is through multiple manipulation techniques, ramping up headlines so we feel constantly threatened by the virus and encouraging neighbourhoods to become their own thought police so people keep each other in check hinting at people punishing each other. This is 1984. A very good analogy is Benthams Prison panopticon, a tower in the middle of a circle of cells. Prisoners feel they are being watched by the prison guard in the tower. Eventually no one has to be in the tower, because the prisoners internalise the control and self control each other. Please use this analogy in your important work. Its called Benthams Prison panopticon as a form of self surveillance which is an analogy of neighbours watching each other. I will never forgive this govt until the day i die.
The digital surveillance we are being forced to endure is getting worse and worse. This short episode points to the mechnism behind it and how we end up policing ourselves for fear of punishment.
What does the panopticon mean in the age of digital surveillance?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/jul/23/panopticon-digital-surveillance-jeremy-bentham
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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