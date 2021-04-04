© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WAKE UP CALL Documentary Film
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • April 04, 2021
Please enjoy this special film presentation in partnership with Oracle Films!
The World Freedom Alliance gathered in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021. This film offers great education and empowerment.
The World Freedom Alliance gathered in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021. This film offers great education and empowerment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.