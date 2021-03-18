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Christian Liberty: The Foundation of American Liberty - Episode 35 - Pt. 2
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Part 2: American Liberty and Christian Liberty are not exclusive to one another. In fact, a thorough study of history shows that American independence, freedom and liberty had its basis in the centuries old doctrine of the Christian's Liberty in Christ Jesus. Join us in this episode as we dissect these two crucial liberties--American and Christian.
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